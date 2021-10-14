Huber Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,068. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

