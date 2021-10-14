Huber Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

Shares of GS traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.13. The stock had a trading volume of 123,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

