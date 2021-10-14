Huber Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CNO Financial Group worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. 13,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,476. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.