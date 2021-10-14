Huber Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $7,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,939. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $554.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

