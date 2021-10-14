Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $495.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47), with a volume of 281783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 391.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a market cap of £685.76 million and a PE ratio of 114.22.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

