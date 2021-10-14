Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 438,108 shares.The stock last traded at $10.86 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZAC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

