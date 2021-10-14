Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of HOOK opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.