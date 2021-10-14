Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $320.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

