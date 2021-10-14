HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Up 166.4% in September

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the September 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,156.0 days.

HomeServe stock remained flat at $$13.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. HomeServe has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

HMSVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

