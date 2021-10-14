HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $787.00

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 787 ($10.28) and last traded at GBX 808.50 ($10.56), with a volume of 31846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808.50 ($10.56).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 990.86.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47 shares of company stock worth $44,364.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.