Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Trading Down 2.5%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 3,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,267,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hippo stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.