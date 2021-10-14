Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

