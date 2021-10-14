Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

