Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HENOY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.