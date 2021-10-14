Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $491,574.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00122332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,565.15 or 0.99928321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.41 or 0.06512138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,063,257 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

