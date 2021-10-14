Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 158.40 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09). Approximately 1,189,078 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,071,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161 ($2.10).

A number of brokerages have commented on HTWS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

