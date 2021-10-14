HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.10

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.10 and traded as low as $73.07. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

