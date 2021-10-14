HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.71% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.29 ($96.81).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €62.62 ($73.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

