Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Healthcare Trust of America traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 2821314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.