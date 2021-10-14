Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,231 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $42,257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $18,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

