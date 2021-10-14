Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 20,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CIXX stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.