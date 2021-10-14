Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Gannett as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,032 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 544,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCI opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $871.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.70.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

