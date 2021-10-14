Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $523,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 521.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

