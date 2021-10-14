Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 90,800 Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Trean Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of TIG opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.