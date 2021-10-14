Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,919,000 after buying an additional 684,800 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,142,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $22,042,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of XOG opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.