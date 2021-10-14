Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 8,899 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

