Head to Head Review: Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and AU Optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $623.18 million 4.97 $52.30 million $0.95 52.63 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.64 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.50%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 20.60% 31.70% 22.18% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment offers a variety of expandable tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

