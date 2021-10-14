Head-To-Head Analysis: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 33.35% 19.35% 11.63% Earthstone Energy -11.78% 5.09% 3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 7.59 $121.82 million $0.47 26.53 Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 5.73 -$13.55 million $0.46 22.91

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Stone Minerals and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00 Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus price target of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 52.75%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Earthstone Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

