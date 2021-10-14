HC Wainwright Cuts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $80.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s current price.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

