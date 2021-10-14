Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

