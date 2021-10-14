Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As Hawaii’s largest electricity provider, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects. For the 2021-2023 period, it intends to invest up to $1.2 billion. In renewables, the company aims to reliably integrate an estimated total of 165,000 private solar systems by 2030. It also aims to add 360 MW of grid-scale solar and 157 MW of grid-scale wind. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position over the long run. Moreover, the stock’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt. Although average daily passenger arrivals have improved recently, it is yet to meet the pre-pandemic levels. This implies that the company’s revenues might suffer in the near term.”

NYSE HE opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

