Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,483 ($19.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,468.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,584.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

