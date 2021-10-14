Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 688.2% in September

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 688.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

