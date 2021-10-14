Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.00. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

