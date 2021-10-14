Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GGDVY stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.8226 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

