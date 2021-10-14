GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 45,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,256,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

