Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,674.38

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,674.38 ($34.94) and traded as high as GBX 3,071 ($40.12). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,065 ($40.04), with a volume of 177,113 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,995.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,674.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66.
Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.
