Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Update

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 532.5% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

