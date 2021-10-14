Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,523,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 136,847 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BRP opened at $36.98 on Thursday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

