Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 530 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Camping World were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camping World by 17.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

