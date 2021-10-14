Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,356 shares of company stock valued at $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

