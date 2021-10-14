Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 845 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Accolade were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Accolade by 134.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 18.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,218,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

