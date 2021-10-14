Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

NYSE GPK opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.