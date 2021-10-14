Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GFOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Graf Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

About Graf Acquisition Corp IV

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.