GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,429. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

