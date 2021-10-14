GQG Partners LLC Has $995.90 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 2.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of AstraZeneca worth $995,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 88,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,858. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.