GQG Partners LLC Has $89.85 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GQG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588,502 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $89,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock worth $97,577,351 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.88. 5,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.94 and its 200 day moving average is $221.26. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

