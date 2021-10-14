GQG Partners LLC Has $472.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of The Blackstone Group worth $472,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 742,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,146,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 36,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 118,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,476. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.