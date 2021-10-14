GQG Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,837,000 after acquiring an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $114.51. 9,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,958. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

