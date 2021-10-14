Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 817,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48.

